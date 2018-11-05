Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) Stake Increased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

HP opened at $60.95 on Monday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.53 and a 12-month high of $75.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -223.62%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. B. Riley set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 7th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

In other news, Director Chapman Paula Marshall sold 11,309 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $736,555.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,743.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 30,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.