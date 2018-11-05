Henry Schein (HSIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

HSIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Henry Schein from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.53.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $83.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $62.56 and a 1-year high of $90.52.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

