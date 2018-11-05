Hercules Capital (HTGC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HTGC. Compass Point set a $14.00 price objective on Hercules Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hercules Capital from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on Hercules Capital from $13.75 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Hercules Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.57.

Shares of NYSE HTGC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.57. 522,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.87. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $13.97.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.37 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 55.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.90%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the second quarter worth about $190,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the third quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc, formerly known as Hercules Technology Growth Capital, Inc, is a business development company specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

