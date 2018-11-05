Hercules Capital (HTGC) PT Lowered to $14.00

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $14.25 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Monday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Compass Point set a $14.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.75 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

HTGC traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,179,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $13.97.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.37 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTGC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the second quarter worth about $190,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the third quarter worth about $245,000. 37.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc, formerly known as Hercules Technology Growth Capital, Inc, is a business development company specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.