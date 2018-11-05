Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM) Receives $27.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HESM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hess Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hess Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hess Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hess Midstream Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th.

Get Hess Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of Hess Midstream Partners stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. Hess Midstream Partners has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $24.51. The stock has a market cap of $575.15 million, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $169.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.15 million. Research analysts predict that Hess Midstream Partners will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3575 per share. This is a boost from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 53.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 136,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 47,322 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 66.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 65,583 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 83.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The gathering segment include natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression systems located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.