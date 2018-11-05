Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HIW shares. SunTrust Banks set a $51.00 target price on Highwoods Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Wood & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

In related news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 14,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $706,484.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,780 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 17.4% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 562,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.1% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 10.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 0.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 208,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIW traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,067. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $41.34 and a 52 week high of $52.58.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $179.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.78 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 24.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.40%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fullyintegrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.