Hollencrest Capital Management Buys 10,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (TUR)

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives raised its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 25,612.5% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 406,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,273,000 after purchasing an additional 404,677 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 47.5% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 271,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 87,564 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 224,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 184,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 23,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TUR opened at $24.94 on Monday. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $46.66.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

