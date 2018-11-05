Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Position Raised by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.3% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,012,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,840,000 after purchasing an additional 192,133 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 51.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 11,566 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 35,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $145.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.30 and a fifty-two week high of $167.72.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The conglomerate reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 6.13%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.91%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. MED initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “$153.70” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.90.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

