Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Shares Sold by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 288,007 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. MED began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “$153.70” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.90.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $145.48 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.30 and a 1 year high of $167.72. The firm has a market cap of $107.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The conglomerate reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 41.91%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

