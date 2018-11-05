Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Acquires 20,380 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,380 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPST. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 553.8% during the second quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 6,488,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,084,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 425.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,691,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,873 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 573.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,572,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,621 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 3,540,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,581,000 after acquiring an additional 827,070 shares during the period. Finally, REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,200,000.

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.17 on Monday.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0861 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st.

