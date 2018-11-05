Horizon Bancorp Inc Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share (HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Horizon Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Race now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.57. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.43 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 24.49%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $17.22 on Monday. Horizon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $22.13. The company has a market cap of $660.61 million, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

In other news, insider Dennis Kuhn sold 5,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $121,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry N. Middleton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $51,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 263,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,297,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,935,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after purchasing an additional 140,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, financial, agricultural, and commercial tax-exempt loans; and real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

