Horizon Pharma (HZNP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Horizon Pharma to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Horizon Pharma had a negative net margin of 28.02% and a positive return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $302.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Horizon Pharma to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HZNP stock opened at $19.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.70. Horizon Pharma has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 9,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $204,319.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,463.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HZNP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Horizon Pharma from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Horizon Pharma from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Horizon Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Horizon Pharma to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Horizon Pharma Company Profile

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's marketed medicine portfolio consists of RAVICTI for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; PROCYSBI to treat nephropathic cystinosis; ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease and malignant osteopetrosis; BUPHENYL to treat urea cycle disorders; and QUINSAIR for the treatment of chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients.

