HSBC Reiterates “€67.00” Price Target for Axel Springer (SPR)

HSBC set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on Axel Springer (FRA:SPR) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SPR has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on shares of Axel Springer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. UBS Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on shares of Axel Springer and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on shares of Axel Springer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on shares of Axel Springer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on shares of Axel Springer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €65.47 ($76.12).

FRA:SPR opened at €58.45 ($67.97) on Friday. Axel Springer has a one year low of €49.45 ($57.50) and a one year high of €73.80 ($85.81).

Axel Springer Company Profile

Axel Springer SE operates as a publishing company primarily in Europe and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Classifieds Media, News Media, and Marketing Media. The Classifieds Media segment operates a portfolio of online classified portals in the areas of real estate, jobs, cars, and general.

