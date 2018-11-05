Hudbay Minerals’ (HBM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) in a report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Monday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.90. The stock had a trading volume of 12,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.96.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $362.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 107.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 334,197 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 172,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 61.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,052,208 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,571,000 after purchasing an additional 780,379 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 32.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,306,119 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 196.7% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 424,906 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 281,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns four polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and a copper project in Arizona, the United States.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.