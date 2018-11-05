Humaniq (HMQ) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $323,494.00

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. In the last seven days, Humaniq has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One Humaniq token can now be bought for about $0.0256 or 0.00000396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Upbit, Bittrex and YoBit. Humaniq has a market cap of $4.73 million and approximately $323,494.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Humaniq alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007527 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003815 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015471 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00150093 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00254717 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $660.77 or 0.10251622 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012014 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq launched on December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 206,618,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,286,753 tokens. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, Mercatox, Upbit and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.