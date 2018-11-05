Huntsworth’s (HNT) “Add” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Huntsworth (LON:HNT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

HNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Huntsworth in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Huntsworth from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th.

Shares of HNT stock opened at GBX 110 ($1.44) on Friday. Huntsworth has a 52 week low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 95 ($1.24).

In other Huntsworth news, insider Paul Taaffe sold 1,243,445 shares of Huntsworth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44), for a total value of £1,367,789.50 ($1,787,259.24).

Huntsworth Company Profile

Huntsworth plc operates as a healthcare communications and public relations company in the United States, United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Huntsworth Health, Red Consultancy, Grayling, and Citigate Dewe Rogerson (CDR). The Huntsworth Health division offers an integrated suite of communications services for the science, health, and wellbeing industries.

