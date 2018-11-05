HUYA (HUYA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 12th.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $1.92. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.74 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Get HUYA alerts:

NYSE HUYA opened at $19.76 on Monday. HUYA has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $50.82.

HUYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Friday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Monday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.