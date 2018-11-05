Hyatt Hotels Co. Forecasted to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share (H)

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2018 earnings estimates for Hyatt Hotels in a research report issued on Thursday, November 1st. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.72. B. Riley has a “Hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $88.00 price target on Hyatt Hotels and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank cut Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $87.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.41.

Shares of H opened at $71.43 on Monday. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $64.82 and a 52 week high of $84.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider H Co Lp Lci sold 110,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $8,701,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider 8-26-22 Gp Llc sold 196,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $15,361,786.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,809,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of H. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 12,607 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 250.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after buying an additional 105,440 shares during the period. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates in four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

