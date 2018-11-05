Hyatt Hotels (H) PT Lowered to $77.00 at B. Riley

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Thursday. B. Riley currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on H. Berenberg Bank cut Hyatt Hotels from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $87.50 in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Cowen started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Nomura reduced their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.41.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $71.43 on Thursday. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $64.82 and a 52 week high of $84.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider 8-26-22 Gp Llc sold 196,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $15,361,786.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,809,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider H Co Lp Lci sold 110,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $8,701,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 248.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after purchasing an additional 103,880 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 428.5% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 125,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 101,985 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 28.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after buying an additional 13,424 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 8.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth $591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates in four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

