Iain C. Conn Acquires 102 Shares of Centrica PLC (CNA) Stock

Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) insider Iain C. Conn acquired 102 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of £150.96 ($197.26).

CNA opened at GBX 145.10 ($1.90) on Monday. Centrica PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 119.71 ($1.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 221 ($2.89).

CNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Centrica from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective (down from GBX 185 ($2.42)) on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Centrica to a “reduce” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 142 ($1.86) in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centrica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 161.64 ($2.11).

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, Exploration & Production, and Centrica Storage segments.

