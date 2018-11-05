iCAD (ICAD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.65

iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 1600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

The company has a market cap of $48.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.58.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. iCAD had a negative net margin of 56.53% and a negative return on equity of 62.50%. The company had revenue of $6.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iCAD Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

iCAD Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICAD)

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

