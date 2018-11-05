IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 27.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,259 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $15,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 43.2% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 49,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,418,000 after acquiring an additional 14,994 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 23.0% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 112,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,017,000 after acquiring an additional 20,986 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.5% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 603.5% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 180,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,139,000 after acquiring an additional 155,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 17.2% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $204.91 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.09 and a 12-month high of $256.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 62.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. IDEXX Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 994.76% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IDXX. BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.50.

In other news, insider Michael Lane sold 5,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.78, for a total transaction of $1,441,227.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $1,702,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,531 shares of company stock worth $15,075,322 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

