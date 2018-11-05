IFP Advisors Inc Purchases New Stake in ProShares Short Financials (SEF)

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Financials (NYSEARCA:SEF) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 20,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short Financials during the 2nd quarter worth $621,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short Financials during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short Financials by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SEF opened at $23.50 on Monday. ProShares Short Financials has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $24.58.

About ProShares Short Financials

ProShares Short Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial services economic sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States-domiciled international banks; life and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), credit card insurers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers, including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers, and publicly traded stock exchanges.

