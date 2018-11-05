IFP Advisors Inc Trims Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,790 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 150,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 28,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 691,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,187,000 after acquiring an additional 64,423 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000.

Shares of VRP opened at $24.31 on Monday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $26.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd were issued a $0.1033 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 22nd.

