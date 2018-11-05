Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Insider Sells $652,785.00 in Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) insider Francis A. Desouza sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.85, for a total value of $652,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,994.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $328.10 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.83 and a 12 month high of $372.61. The company has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 82.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The life sciences company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.26. Illumina had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Illumina to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.94.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 10.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,555 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Illumina by 31.1% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 34,546 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Illumina by 216.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 59,185 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $16,529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,478 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 40.7% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.