Imperial Capital Analysts Give Whiting Petroleum (WLL) a $45.00 Price Target

Imperial Capital set a $45.00 price objective on Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q1 2019 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WLL. Citigroup assumed coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a top pick rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Whiting Petroleum to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty raised Whiting Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.41.

Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $34.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 3.02. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $56.47.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.00 million. Whiting Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 31.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Whiting Petroleum news, Director James E. Catlin sold 8,626 shares of Whiting Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $435,613.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Stevens sold 12,476 shares of Whiting Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $686,679.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,267.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,658. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 503.3% during the 2nd quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 64,463 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 53,778 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

