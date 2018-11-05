Incent Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9,266.00 (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. In the last seven days, Incent has traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar. Incent has a total market capitalization of $6.38 million and approximately $9,266.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Incent token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00002151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex, Liqui and Tidex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007851 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015436 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00149992 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00255435 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $660.85 or 0.10253410 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011875 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Incent Token Profile

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,624 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,599 tokens. Incent’s official website is www.incentloyalty.com. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Bittrex, Livecoin, Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

