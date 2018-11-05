Independent Bank Group (IBTX) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IBTX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX opened at $58.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Independent Bank Group has a 12 month low of $52.71 and a 12 month high of $79.00. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.20. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $99.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

In other news, Director G Stacy Smith bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,647,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,929,286.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Brian E. Hobart bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.19 per share, with a total value of $200,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 120,624 shares in the company, valued at $6,536,614.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 33,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,508. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 1,441.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the third quarter worth $218,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the second quarter worth $300,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the second quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Group acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the second quarter worth $329,000. Institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement accounts.

