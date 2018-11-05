INDIVIOR PLC/S (INVVY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Indivior PLC operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing medications and treatment for alcohol addiction, opioid overdose, cocaine intoxication and co-occurring conditions, such as schizophrenia. The Company markets and promotes SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Film, SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Tablet, and SUBUTEX (buprenorphine) Sublingual Tablet, each buprenorphine-based treatment for opioid. Indivior PLC is based in United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of INDIVIOR PLC/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th.

INVVY opened at $13.15 on Friday. INDIVIOR PLC/S has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $33.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.69.

INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that INDIVIOR PLC/S will post 1005 earnings per share for the current year.

About INDIVIOR PLC/S

Indivior PLC is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for treatment of opioid dependence. Its products include Suboxone Film, Suboxone Tablet, Subutex Tablet, and Sublocade Injection. The company was founded on September 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Slough, the United Kingdom.

