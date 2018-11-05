Infinitecoin (IFC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $51,627.00

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One Infinitecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including QBTC and CoinEgg. Infinitecoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $51,627.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Infinitecoin has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Infinitecoin

Infinitecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2013. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,596,274,910 coins. The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in. Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

Infinitecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and QBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinitecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Infinitecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

