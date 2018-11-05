Infosys Ltd (INFY) Shares Bought by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,850 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Genesis Asset Managers LLP raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 11,462,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,575,000 after buying an additional 1,857,986 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,139,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,571,000 after buying an additional 749,865 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 716,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,916,000 after buying an additional 51,800 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,738,000. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,879,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,115,000 after buying an additional 974,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $9.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.42. Infosys Ltd has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $10.65.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 24.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Infosys Ltd will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 25th. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INFY shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Infosys from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.26.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

See Also: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.