ING Groep (INGA) PT Set at €13.20 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €13.20 ($15.35) target price on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.25 ($20.06) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €16.40 ($19.07) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup set a €16.60 ($19.30) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €14.72 ($17.12).

INGA opened at €14.35 ($16.69) on Friday. ING Groep has a 1-year low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a 1-year high of €16.69 ($19.41).

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

