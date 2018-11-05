Inphi (IPHI) and STMicroelectronics (STM) Financial Survey

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) and STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.1% of STMicroelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Inphi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Inphi and STMicroelectronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inphi 2 4 6 0 2.33 STMicroelectronics 1 5 4 0 2.30

Inphi currently has a consensus target price of $37.29, suggesting a potential upside of 7.41%. STMicroelectronics has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.19%. Given STMicroelectronics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe STMicroelectronics is more favorable than Inphi.

Volatility and Risk

Inphi has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STMicroelectronics has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inphi and STMicroelectronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inphi $348.20 million 4.37 -$74.90 million $0.58 59.86 STMicroelectronics $8.35 billion 1.63 $802.00 million $0.98 15.50

STMicroelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Inphi. STMicroelectronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inphi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Inphi and STMicroelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inphi -25.21% -5.20% -2.29% STMicroelectronics 12.41% 21.97% 12.53%

Dividends

STMicroelectronics pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Inphi does not pay a dividend. STMicroelectronics pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

STMicroelectronics beats Inphi on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corp. engages in the provision of analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets. It offers analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions; and semiconductor solutions. Analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offers high signal integrity at data speeds while reducing system power consumption. Semiconductor solutions comprises of solutions that address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks; maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments; and enable the rollout of next generation communications, datacenter, and computing infrastructures. The company was founded by Loi Nguyen, Gopal Raghavan, Timothy D. Semones, and Ashok Dhawan in November 2000 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards. It also provides subsystems, and assembly and other services. The company sells its products through its distributors and retailers, as well as through sales representatives. STMicroelectronics N.V. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

