Inseego (INSG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Inseego to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $49.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.44 million. On average, analysts expect Inseego to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Inseego alerts:

Inseego stock opened at $3.75 on Monday. Inseego has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $4.49.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INSG. BidaskClub downgraded Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Roth Capital began coverage on Inseego in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (up from $4.50) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, September 17th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Inseego from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inseego currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.25.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS), Internet of Things (IoT), and mobile solutions worldwide. The company sells SaaS, software, and service solutions across multiple IoT vertical markets, including fleet management and vehicle telematics, aviation, usage-based insurance, stolen vehicle recovery, asset tracking and monitoring, business connectivity, and subscription management.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.