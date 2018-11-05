Insider Buying: Axiom Properties Ltd (AXI) Insider Acquires A$22,000.00 in Stock

Axiom Properties Ltd (ASX:AXI) insider Ben Laurance bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,000.00 ($15,602.84).

Ben Laurance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 17th, Ben Laurance bought 300,000 shares of Axiom Properties stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,200.00 ($9,361.70).

ASX AXI opened at A$0.04 ($0.03) on Monday.

