Insider Buying: Elevate Credit Inc (ELVT) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) Director Stephen J. Shaper bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $21,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ELVT traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $4.23. The company had a trading volume of 343,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,789. Elevate Credit Inc has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $11.27. The company has a market cap of $200.41 million, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 3.14.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.23). Elevate Credit had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $201.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Elevate Credit’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elevate Credit Inc will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ELVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Elevate Credit and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 27.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,058,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after purchasing an additional 227,746 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 18.1% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 616,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 94,488 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 23.7% in the third quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 261,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 21.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 206,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 36,821 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the second quarter valued at about $1,386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans and lines of credit. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Sunny installment loan products.

