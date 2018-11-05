Insider Buying: Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (HY) Insider Buys 288 Shares of Stock

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) insider Victoire G. Rankin acquired 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.49 per share, with a total value of $17,709.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $64.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $93.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.33. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $782.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 47,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HY shares. TheStreet lowered Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company operates through five segments: the Americas, EMEA, JAPIC, Bolzoni, and Nuvera. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks.

