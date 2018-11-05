Insider Buying: Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (MPB) Director Purchases $13,325.00 in Stock

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Director Robert E. Klinger purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.65 per share, with a total value of $13,325.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPB opened at $26.36 on Monday. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $222.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $497,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $578,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPB. TheStreet cut shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

