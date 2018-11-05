Insider Buying: Mount Gibson Iron Limited (MGX) Insider Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Mount Gibson Iron Limited (ASX:MGX) insider Alan Jones bought 100,000 shares of Mount Gibson Iron stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.51 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,500.00 ($35,815.60).

Shares of MGX opened at A$0.57 ($0.40) on Monday. Mount Gibson Iron Limited has a 1 year low of A$0.28 ($0.20) and a 1 year high of A$0.48 ($0.34).

Mount Gibson Iron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, crushing, transportation, and sale of hematite iron ore deposits in Australia. The company primarily operates the Koolan Island mine located in the Kimberley coast of Western Australia; and the Extension Hill/Iron Hill mine located in the Mount Gibson range in the mid-west region of Western Australia.

