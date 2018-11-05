Insider Buying: Peoples Financial Services Corp (PFIS) Director Acquires 2,020 Shares of Stock

Peoples Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:PFIS) Director William E. Aubrey II purchased 2,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.47 per share, for a total transaction of $83,769.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,020 shares in the company, valued at $996,109.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIS traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $304.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.66. Peoples Financial Services Corp has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.21 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 22.20%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

Several analysts have issued reports on PFIS shares. BidaskClub downgraded Peoples Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Peoples Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 0.6% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 317,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 8.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 5.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. 24.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and demand deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, student, home equity, and credit card loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

