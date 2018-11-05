Insider Buying: Rexnord Corp (RXN) Director Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Director Theodore D. Crandall purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $111,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,330 shares in the company, valued at $565,987.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rexnord stock opened at $28.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.48. Rexnord Corp has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $32.11.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $524.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.66 million. Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 16.99% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rexnord Corp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXN. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Rexnord in the first quarter worth $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 22.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord during the second quarter valued at $314,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 28.3% during the second quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 12,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 25.5% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 14,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Rexnord from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rexnord in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Rexnord from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Rexnord currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

