Insider Selling: Ameresco Inc (AMRC) VP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) VP Mark Chiplock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $39,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE AMRC traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $15.40. 159,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,087. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $716.86 million, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.39. Ameresco Inc has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $16.59.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.40 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ameresco Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Ameresco by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMRC shares. Roth Capital downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Oppenheimer set a $17.00 price objective on Ameresco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.38.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/05/insider-selling-ameresco-inc-amrc-vp-sells-2500-shares-of-stock.html.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.