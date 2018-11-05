Insider Selling: Coupa Software Inc (COUP) Insider Sells $514,020.00 in Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) insider Mark Riggs sold 7,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $514,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $66.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.95 and a beta of 1.79. Coupa Software Inc has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $84.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 4th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $61.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.61 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 16.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COUP shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $63.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COUP. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Coupa Software by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. 97.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and inventory management.

