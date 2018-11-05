Insider Selling: KEMET Co. (KEM) SVP Sells $72,759.39 in Stock

KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) SVP Ronald James Assaf sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $72,759.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,566.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ronald James Assaf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 2nd, Ronald James Assaf sold 3,333 shares of KEMET stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $61,327.20.

On Tuesday, September 4th, Ronald James Assaf sold 3,333 shares of KEMET stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $83,524.98.

Shares of NYSE:KEM opened at $22.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 3.03. KEMET Co. has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.60.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $349.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.56 million. KEMET had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 27.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KEMET Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of KEMET by 39.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of KEMET by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 30,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KEMET by 2,554.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of KEMET by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of KEMET by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 253,855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 53,185 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KEM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of KEMET and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of KEMET in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KEMET from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th.

About KEMET

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

