Insider Selling: LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) Insider Sells 6,875 Shares of Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) insider Eran Vanounou sold 6,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $156,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,625 shares in the company, valued at $470,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of LPSN traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.04. 713,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -367.33 and a beta of 1.27. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $27.40.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LPSN. BidaskClub raised shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of LivePerson from $19.25 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of LivePerson from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of LivePerson to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Selling: LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) Insider Sells 6,875 Shares of Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/05/insider-selling-liveperson-inc-lpsn-insider-sells-6875-shares-of-stock.html.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.