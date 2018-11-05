Insider Selling: Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) EVP Sells $20,510,248.99 in Stock

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 277,879 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total value of $20,510,248.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,879 shares in the company, valued at $20,510,248.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:MRK opened at $72.27 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $194.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 431,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 285,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,250,000 after purchasing an additional 99,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 36,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $79.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

