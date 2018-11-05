Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Chairman Sells $689,450.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Chairman Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $689,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 31st, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $685,850.00.

On Monday, October 29th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.38, for a total transaction of $676,900.00.

On Friday, October 26th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $1,376,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 24th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total transaction of $687,850.00.

On Monday, October 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $1,421,100.00.

On Wednesday, October 17th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $733,350.00.

On Monday, October 15th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $716,600.00.

On Friday, October 12th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $1,427,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 9th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.22, for a total transaction of $2,268,300.00.

On Wednesday, October 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.06, for a total transaction of $795,300.00.

NYSE CRM opened at $136.79 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $98.68 and a 52 week high of $161.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $103.51 billion, a PE ratio of 303.98, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.38.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.24. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Societe Generale set a $170.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 328.2% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 95.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $200,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

