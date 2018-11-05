Insider Selling: Stepan (SCL) VP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $125,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,225 shares in the company, valued at $772,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE SCL traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $84.90. The stock had a trading volume of 72,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,229. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Stepan has a 12-month low of $68.09 and a 12-month high of $90.96.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $508.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.20 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SCL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Stepan in a research report on Monday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stepan by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,810,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,279,000 after purchasing an additional 176,940 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Stepan in the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Stepan by 10.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Stepan by 4.2% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 75,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Stepan by 10.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 307,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,019,000 after purchasing an additional 28,066 shares during the period. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, and lubricating ingredients.

