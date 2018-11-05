Insider Selling: Virtusa Co. (VRTU) President Sells $198,200.00 in Stock

Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) President Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total transaction of $198,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 118,822 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,630.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Samir Dhir also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 13th, Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of Virtusa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $211,560.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTU opened at $48.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 54.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. Virtusa Co. has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.00 million. Virtusa had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Virtusa Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtusa by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,886,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $189,183,000 after buying an additional 328,497 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtusa by 196.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,845,000 after buying an additional 283,701 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtusa in the second quarter valued at about $8,488,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtusa by 105.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 280,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after buying an additional 144,258 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtusa by 63.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 330,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,014,000 after buying an additional 128,302 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on VRTU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Barrington Research set a $64.00 price target on Virtusa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Virtusa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Virtusa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

