Insight 2811 Inc. Has $1.47 Million Position in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCE)

Insight 2811 Inc. lowered its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCE) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the period. Coca-Cola European Partners comprises 1.0% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 81.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,572,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,174,000 after purchasing an additional 698,437 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 58,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 31.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. UBS Group upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Macquarie set a $52.00 price target on Coca-Cola European Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Coca-Cola European Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

Shares of CCE stock opened at $45.83 on Monday. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $36.17 and a 12-month high of $46.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Coca-Cola European Partners had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola European Partners PLC will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Coca-Cola European Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.43%.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers water, juice, isotonic, sparkling flavor and energy drink, and other products. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Monster brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Vio, Royal Bliss, Honest, and GLACÉAU Smartwater brands.

